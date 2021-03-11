 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Clinics wait to vaccinate farmworkers: ‘Our hands are tied’

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Tim Mossholder

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Many U.S. health centers that serve agricultural workers across the nation are receiving COVID-19 vaccine directly from the federal government in a program created by the Biden administration.

But in some states, farmworkers are not yet in the priority groups authorized to receive the shots.

The federal vaccine came with a restriction: The health centers must follow state priorities. The situation troubles farmworkers and activists.

Farmworkers run an elevated risk of getting infected because of their work conditions. Purdue University estimates a half-million people in the agriculture industry have been infected and thousands have died.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP