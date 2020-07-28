 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Climate Change Poses New Worker Risks, Requires Updated Protections, Report Says

by (WMFE)

A new report says that climate change is exposing American workers to unprecedented risks. 

The report says that among the workers most at risk are those responsible for our most basic needs like farmers and school bus drivers.  

The National Resources Defense Council report says that climate change is exposing American workers to extreme heat, air and water pollution and natural disasters, among other challenges. 

Juanita Constible, one of the report’s authors, says in Florida the report shows that increases in the number and intensity of hurricanes is affecting worker incomes and mental health. 

“One study that we cited in the report found that a significant number of public health workers exposed to the hurricane seasons back in 2004 and 2005 had symptoms of PTSD and depression.” 

The report calls on policymakers to modernize worker protections. For instance it recommends OSHA establish an enforceable federal heat health standard. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist whose work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor.

