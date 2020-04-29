 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Clermont police officer dies from COVID-19

by (WMFE)
Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Clermont Police Department has announced the death of an officer from COVID-19.

The officer, 52-year-old Conrad Buckley, became ill after a trip to Boston.

Clermont Police Officer Conrad Buckley. Photo: CPD

Buckley had served the city as a patrolman for two years. Before that, he worked for more than 10 years at the Northeastern University Police Department in Boston.

He died Tuesday morning at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares.

“He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community,” Police Chief Charles Broadway in a prepared statement. “He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity. Today, the City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man.”

Buckley had returned from a family emergency in Boston early this month and went into self-quarantine. Then he developed symptoms and sought medical help.

According to the Clermont Police Department, he is survived by a wife of 14 years and adult children.

Florida has lost more than 1,200 people to the coronovirus. America has lost more than 60,000.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP