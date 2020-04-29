Clermont police officer dies from COVID-19

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The Clermont Police Department has announced the death of an officer from COVID-19.

The officer, 52-year-old Conrad Buckley, became ill after a trip to Boston.

Buckley had served the city as a patrolman for two years. Before that, he worked for more than 10 years at the Northeastern University Police Department in Boston.

He died Tuesday morning at AdventHealth Waterman in Tavares.

“He was an outstanding police officer who cared greatly for his fellow officers and the community,” Police Chief Charles Broadway in a prepared statement. “He took tremendous pride in being a police officer and carried himself with confidence and integrity. Today, the City of Clermont lost a good cop and a great man.”

Buckley had returned from a family emergency in Boston early this month and went into self-quarantine. Then he developed symptoms and sought medical help.

According to the Clermont Police Department, he is survived by a wife of 14 years and adult children.

Florida has lost more than 1,200 people to the coronovirus. America has lost more than 60,000.