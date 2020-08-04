Clermont police investigate noose found outside Black doctor’s clinic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Employees at a pain management clinic owned by a Black doctor in Clermont found a noose hanging in a bush outside the office Monday morning.

Clermont police are trying to find out who’s behind the symbol of racist violence and hatred.

Police Chief Charles Broadway says officers are working with state and federal law enforcement.

The chief expressed “disappointment and disgust over this apparent hate crime.”

Dr. Daniel Saint-Elie says he has operated the Painalgia Relief Center in Clermont for three years and has never experienced anything like this.

It’s a shock, he says. His employees at the pain management clinic are reacting with “disbelief, sadness, grieving as well.”

Police are asking anyone who knows about the noose to call the Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. They’re especially looking for video or photo evidence.