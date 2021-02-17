Clean Energy Advocates Call On State To Reform Efficiency Regulations

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Clean energy advocates are calling on the state to reform efficiency regulations for Florida’s largest utilities.

The advocates say the regulations have not been updated since the early 1990s.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says Florida’s efficiency regulations are so old no other state still uses them.

The group says the outdated regulations mean that consumers pay some of the highest electricity bills in the country.

In comments filed before the Florida Public Service Commission, the state agency overseeing utilities, the group calls for several changes.

Among the problems, the group says, is an arbitrary disregard for efficiency measures that would pay for themselves within two years.

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy wants another workshop on the potential reforms before the Florida Public Service Commission takes up the issue again, probably this summer.