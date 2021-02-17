 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Clean Energy Advocates Call On State To Reform Efficiency Regulations

by (WMFE)

Orlando is among fewer than a dozen local governments across Florida to commit to 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Photo by Amy Green

Clean energy advocates are calling on the state to reform efficiency regulations for Florida’s largest utilities. 

The advocates say the regulations have not been updated since the early 1990s. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy says Florida’s efficiency regulations are so old no other state still uses them. 

The group says the outdated regulations mean that consumers pay some of the highest electricity bills in the country. 

In comments filed before the Florida Public Service Commission, the state agency overseeing utilities, the group calls for several changes. 

Among the problems, the group says, is an arbitrary disregard for efficiency measures that would pay for themselves within two years. 

The Southern Alliance for Clean Energy wants another workshop on the potential reforms before the Florida Public Service Commission takes up the issue again, probably this summer. 


