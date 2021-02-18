 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Class of COVID-19: Black Students At HBCUs Embrace Therapy Amid Pandemic And Racial Injustice

by Wilkine Brutus (WLRN)

Illustration by Camila Kerwin

MIAMI GARDENS — As the student-body president at Florida A&M University, Xavier McClinton deeply missed the unique culture and traditions — bright homecoming festivities with lively bands, hyped football games, senior year celebrations — that were sidelined by the pandemic.

“Trying to internalize things never works, and it never helps,” McClinton said. When he felt anxious as the pandemic worsened, McClinton often called his dad or close friends to vent.

And then the summer’s racial justice protests “put fuel on the fire.”

“I’ve even gone to a counseling session or two to find a way to verbalize some of the things that I’m feeling and expressing,” McClinton said. “It’s good to know that I’m not alone in that aspect.”

This story is part of the Florida Public Media series, “Class of COVID-19: An Education Crisis For Florida’s Vulnerable Students.” Find the whole project — and sign up for our limited-run newsletter — at classofcovid.org.


