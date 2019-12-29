 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


Civil Rights Leader Rep. John Lewis To Start Treatment For Pancreatic Cancer

by Emma Bowman (NPR)

Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Trump this month. Lewis says he'll stay in office while he undergoes treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Georgia Rep. John Lewis, an icon of the civil rights movement, has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The Democratic congressman will stay in office while he undergoes treatment, his office announced on Sunday.

“I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life. I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now,” Lewis said in a statement.

The 79-year-old says the diagnosis was made during a routine medical visit this month.

He added, “While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance.”

Lewis, the only remaining survivor of the “Big Six” leaders who spearheaded the 1960s push for civil rights, vowed to fight the disease with the same vigor as that which he fought for racial equality.

“I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community,” he said. “We still have many bridges to cross.”

Lewis says he will continue representing Georgia’s 5th Congressional District, a position he’s held since he was first elected in 1986, while he begins treatment “over the next several weeks.”

“I may miss a few votes during this period, but with God’s grace I will be back on the front lines soon,” Lewis continued in the statement.

Noted leaders tweeted their support to Lewis after the announcement, including former President Barack Obama, who nodded to the congressman’s fighting spirit.

“If there’s one thing I love about @RepJohnLewis, it’s his incomparable will to fight,” Obama wrote. “I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend.”

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP