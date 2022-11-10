 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


City of St. Cloud under a boil water advisory

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The City of St. Cloud is currently under a boil water notice after Tropical Storm Nicole. 

All residents served by the Toho Water Authority should boil any tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, showering or brushing teeth.

Officials say drinking or using bottled water is safer. 

Otherwise, the city reports some downed trees, but no major roadways are blocked. 

There is about one to two inches of water on Commerce Park Road but the road continues to be passable and pumps have been deployed. 

Power lines are down in the 10th and Whistler area.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors until crews can clear roads of all debris.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter & Fill-in Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP