City of St. Cloud under a boil water advisory

The City of St. Cloud is currently under a boil water notice after Tropical Storm Nicole.

All residents served by the Toho Water Authority should boil any tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, showering or brushing teeth.

Officials say drinking or using bottled water is safer.

Otherwise, the city reports some downed trees, but no major roadways are blocked.

There is about one to two inches of water on Commerce Park Road but the road continues to be passable and pumps have been deployed.

Power lines are down in the 10th and Whistler area.

Residents are encouraged to stay indoors until crews can clear roads of all debris.