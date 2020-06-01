City of Orlando Will Release Body Camera Footage from Officers Who Used Tear Gas on Protesters

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has directed the Orlando Police to pull body camera video of gas being deployed on protesters over the weekend.

Dyer said this might take some time due to the volume of the footage, the length of the protest and the number of officers involved.

He said the city will dedicate a team whose only job is to expedite the review and release of these records to the public.

“We know that as a city our work is not done. For our police officers building trust and relationships with our community must always continue.”

Thousands of people marched in downtown Orlando over the weekend to protest the death of George Floyd. Tear gas was deployed by officers on the 408 on Saturday and on I-4 on Sunday after protesters blocked roads.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said it was his department’s duty to protect the people who were there to peacefully demonstrate.

“What we will not tolerate is those individuals that are tarnishing the reputation of the organizers who are trying to do the right thing, disrupting the quality of life here in our great city, just because they’re trying to take advantage of the opportunity to do something unlawful.”

A curfew is in place in unincorporated Orange County and the City of Orlando from 10 pm to 5 am until further notice.

Up to 30 protesters have been arrested, charged with assaulting officers and vandalizing businesses near the Mall of Millenia, the Orlando International Premium Outlets, and other busy corridors.

