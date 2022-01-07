 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
City of Orlando will open COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium on Monday

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


The site will open early next week.

The City of Orlando will open a COVID-19 testing site at Camping World Stadium on Monday to help alleviate the demand for testing at other sites in Orange County. 

Anyone can get tested at the free, drive thru site seven days a week between 9 am and 5 pm on a first come, first served basis.

Both the rapid antigen and molecular PCR tests will be available as long as supplies last.

There are no age or symptom requirements to get tested, and people without health insurance are welcome at the site. 

No appointment is needed, but required medical forms should be filled out online at patientportalFL.com ahead of getting tested.

Vaccinations are not available at this site. For a list of vaccination sites in the county, click on the link. 


