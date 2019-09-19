 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


City of Ocala Sued by ACLU and Southern Legal Counsel Over Ordinance Used to Police Homeless

by (WMFE)

Homelessness is being exacerbated by an affordable housing crisis in Ocala. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and Southern Legal Counsel sued the City of Ocala today to end its open lodging ordinance. 

The rule makes it illegal for homeless people to sleep or even rest in public places. 

Officers in Ocala who find homeless people sleeping or resting on park benches can fine them or give them jail time under the ordinance.

Southern Legal Counsel’s Director of Litigation Kirsten Anderson says the lawsuit they filed against the city does not argue for a person’s right to live on the streets. 

But she says in Ocala where there’s an affordable housing crisis and limited shelter beds, it needs to at least be an option. 

“You have no choice but to sleep and be somewhere. Because as a human being we have to do certain things to survive including sleeping. And so by making it a crime to sleep, that is indistinguishable from making it a crime to be homeless within the city limits of the city of Ocala.”

The University of Florida’s Shimberg Center for Housing Studies found Marion County had a shortage of more than 4,500 affordable units for extremely low income families. 

That’s why ACLU attorney Jacqueline Azis says the city can’t fine or arrest its way out of its housing crisis.

“Arresting is never the answer, but that is what Ocala has chosen instead of the other options that are open to it including helping people and creating an opportunity for having affordable housing.”

The Marion County Homeless Council conducted a survey of the homeless population in April and found that more than 330 adults living without children were homeless. About half of these did not have shelter. 

In a statement a spokesperson for the City of Ocala said they had received the litigation and attorneys were working to review the details of the documents.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clips above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP