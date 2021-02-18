City Of Miami Mayor Doubles Down On Desire To Use Cryptocurrency

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



While touting efforts to make Miami one of the most tech-friendly cities in America on CNBC, Mayor Francis Suarez doubled down on pursuing the use of cryptocurrency.

“We’re going to allow our employees to be paid by crypto, we’re going to allow our residents to pay for their fees in crypto and we’re even going to study the possibility of investing in crypto as an asset,” Suarez said.