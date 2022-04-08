 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Rules & Details

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Listen in: Christian Service Center Director Eric Gray calls Disney’s affordable housing plan a step in the right direction

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Pixabay


Disney this week announced its plans to build more than 1,300 affordable housing units near Flamingo Crossings and the theme parks. 

WMFE’s Danielle Prieur spoke with Christian Service Center Director Eric Gray about what this means for housing insecure families in the area.

Interview highlights:

On whether Disney’s plan will help struggling families 

“And while 1,300 units won’t solve the affordable housing crisis in the community, I don’t think it’s Disney’s responsibility to solve the crisis. But them leading, you know, hopefully, we’ll get another 50 businesses in the community to invest similarly.”

On what counts as affordable housing

“You really want them to not have to spend more than 30% of their income on rent. So in this community, if you have, say, a household income of $45,000, 30% of that, you’re looking at somewhere around, let’s say, $15,000, a year that you should be spending.”

On why more units should be built near public transit

“If I’m, I’m working, let’s say in downtown Orlando, it’s really hard for me to live in a community like Apopka or Bithlo or Kissimmee because it’s going to take me three hours on the bus to get here.”


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP