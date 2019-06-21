Chloe Hogan mixes Jazz, Soul and R&B in her Tiny Desk Concert Performance

Chloe Hogan was one of WMFE’s Tiny Desk Contest local favorites, and performed at the Intersection Live Recording at The Abbey. Joining Hogan on stage were Cameron Schmidt on guitar, Luke Prost on keys, Colton Word on drums, and Daniel Goins on bass. She also brought her sister, Lauren Hogan, who joined Natrickie Louissant on background vocals.

Together they played two songs that blended genres. Hogan attributes her music’s palate to the people in her band.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more talented group of musicians,” Hogan said.

“They all got to put their own heart and soul into this piece and I really appreciate that because what I started with couldn’t have happened, it couldn’t have been brought here without these amazing musicians adding their own R&B and Jazz and a little bit of rock and just a touch of pop. Everything’s in it.”

Hogan says her submission to the Tiny Desk Concert only took her three days.

“I walked up in Chick-fil-a to Cameron and my other bassist and I said “Hey, do you want to, in three days, make a Tiny desk video for me? Like, you know, sing along and play along with me?’ and he was like ‘Um, sure, absolutely.'” Hogan recalls.

“The whole thing really did come together in three days and the process was just a blur. But it was amazing.”

You can watch her Tiny Desk Contest submission here and find her website here.