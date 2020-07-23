 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


China launches ambitious attempt to land rover on Mars

by Associated Press (AP)

Artists rendition of China's Mars lander.

BEIJING (AP) — China has launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet in an attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet. The rocket carrying the orbiter and rover took off under clear skies from an island south of China’s mainland.

Hundreds of space enthusiasts cried out excitedly on a beach across the bay from the launch site.

It’s the second launch toward Mars this week after a Japanese rocket sent a United Arab Emirates orbiter into space Monday. And the U.S. is aiming to launch Perseverance, its most sophisticated Mars rover ever, from Cape Canaveral, Florida, next week.

China’s spacecraft will take seven months to reach Mars.


