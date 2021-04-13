 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Children Ages 5 to 14 Are Leading Orange County in New Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus cases are rising in young people in Orange County. 

Orange County Health Department Epidemiologist Alvina Chu says 1 in 10 children in the county who are 5 to 14 years old is currently testing positive for COVID-19. 

Chu says families should continue to practice COVID-19 protocols at end of the year graduation ceremonies and parties in order to curb this spread.

“Please in this upcoming season continue to avoid large gatherings where possible and if you attend an event such as this please continue physical distancing where possible. Also, continue to wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”

Chu says parents and children should get tested if their child feels sick in order to rule out coronavirus as the cause. 

“Being that this age group generates many close contacts, it’s important that we continue to offer testing for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses which still continue to circulate so the children and parents and their daily contacts know their COVID-19 infection status.”

The positivity rate for children who are 5 to 14 years old in the area is 9.6 percent.


