Central Florida News


Child Care Centers Say, We Need More Toilet Paper

by (WMFE)

Orange County child care centers are calling for help as fears over COVID-19 prompt inventories to run low of essentials like bleach, paper products, wipes and toilet paper. 

A state directive closing public schools does not apply to child care centers. 

One center says it is running so low on essentials like paper towels and gloves it will have to close as soon as this week.  

The Early Learning Coalition of Orange County is calling for donations.

The address is 7700 Southland Blvd., Suite 100, Orlando. Donations can be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in a Child Care Supplies collection box. Contact the organization in advance about large donations.  

 


Amy Green

