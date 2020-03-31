 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen Will Prepare Meals for Laid Off Orlando Workers, Families Tomorrow

by (WMFE)
Photo: Annie Spratt @anniespratt

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen is coming to Orlando tomorrow and Thursday to provide home-cooked meals for families in need. 

Andres’ team were most recently in Newark, New Jersey and Queens, New York. They will be joined by local chefs Kristoffer Anderson and Wendy Lopez. 

The menu includes fresh paella and gazpacho dinners for families experiencing financial hardship because of coronavirus. 

Residents can RSVP to pick up the meals at Reyes Mezcaleria in downtown Orlando on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 to 5 pm. 

Food will be distributed curbside and people should remain in their car and avoid making physical contact with staff and volunteers. 

World Central Kitchen has provided 350,000 meals a week in cities across America since the beginning of the pandemic. 

