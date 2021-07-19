Cheers! Florida city may legalize public alcohol drinking

Photo: Bence Boros
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The city that is home to the University of Florida may allow people to drink legally from open containers in public places such as sidewalks.
The Gainesville Sun reports that the city commission plans a vote Monday on whether to allow open drinking on city property or right of way.
If the measure passes, a second commission vote would be required to make it final.
Gainesville adopted a similar temporary rule in September as a response to the business downturn triggerd by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measure would make that ordinance permanent.
