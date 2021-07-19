 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Cheers! Florida city may legalize public alcohol drinking

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Bence Boros


GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The city that is home to the University of Florida may allow people to drink legally from open containers in public places such as sidewalks.

The Gainesville Sun reports that the city commission plans a vote Monday on whether to allow open drinking on city property or right of way.

If the measure passes, a second commission vote would be required to make it final.

Gainesville adopted a similar temporary rule in September as a response to the business downturn triggerd by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measure would make that ordinance permanent.


