Checking in on Central Coronavirus Testing Sites of the Past, Present, and Future

Coronavirus testing sites continue to open in Central Florida as federal and state agencies get more test kits.

Orange County Convention Center Testing Site Could Close this Weekend Unless it Gets More Kits

Three hundred and fifty people were tested for coronavirus at the Orange County Convention Center today, one hundred people over the daily quota.

Spokesperson Lauren Luna says depending on guidance they get from the state about testing limits, they may continue to test more than 250 people per day throughout the week.

“It’s our hope to be able to provide as many tests as we’re able to, but that number looks more realistically between 250 and 350. It’ll just depend on the guidance that’s given to us.”

Demand for testing at the drive thru site has eased as other sites have come on line.

“We’re really attributing that to the fact that other community based testing sites are popping up and they’re able to alleviate some of the load from this site.”

The site will need more kits from the federal and state governments to stay open past Sunday.

People with a fever of 99.5 degrees or higher with respiratory symptoms or pre-existing conditions and healthcare providers and first responders can get tested on site.

Volusia County Testing Sites to Open at the End of the Week with State, Private Donations of Kits

Republican State Representative David Santiago says three drive thru coronavirus testing sites in Volusia County could open by the end of the week.

Santiago says the sites at Advanced EmUrgentCare in Orange City and Family Health Source in Daytona Beach and Deland will offer screening and testing by appointment.

“The initial information that I’m getting is when we ramp up it’s probably going to be five hundred or more per day collectively.”

Santiago says people must meet CDC guidelines or have been in contact with someone with COVID-19 to be tested.

He says tests have been provided by the Florida Department of Emergency Management and private labs throughout the state.

“And there’s even some private lab kits that have been purchased that are going to be utilized also. So, it’s going to be a combination of private labs and some of the state-supported labs also.”

Walgreens Chooses Florida as One of Seven States that Will Get Drive Through Testing Sites, Instant Coronavirus Tests

Walgreens says it will open drive through coronavirus testing sites in Florida.

People will screen themselves using an assessment tool on the Walgreens app.

They can then collect a sample for testing under the supervision of a pharmacist outside of select stores, using an Abbot Laboratories test that gives results in minutes.

The Florida Department of Health says it is still determining which stores will be testing sites.

Tests will be free to anyone who meets CDC testing guidelines.

