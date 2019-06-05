 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Intersection


Chasing The Moon: A New Look At The Space Race

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

This summer it will be 50 years since the moon landing. In the six-hour documentary Chasing The Moon, which debuts on WUCF July 8-10, filmmaker Robert Stone tells the story of the space race from its beginnings to the lunar landing and beyond. 

90.7’s Matthew Peddie speaks to Stone about the politics behind the moon shot, and the parallels between the space race last century and the Trump administration’s goal of returning astronauts to the moon by 2024. 


Support 90.7 WMFE

Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.

DONATE NOW

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP