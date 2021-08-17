 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Floridians Sick with COVID Can Sign Up To Get Monoclonal Antibody Treatments at Camping World Stadium

Central Floridians who are sick with COVID-19 can sign up to get monoclonal antibody treatments at Camping World Stadium. 

Monoclonal antibodies like Regeneron are laboratory made proteins that mimic the body’s immune system and help a patient fight off the coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says Central Floridians who are sick with COVID-19 can sign up to get monoclonal antibody infusions at Camping World Stadium 7 days a week. 

So this is going to be open 7 days a week and is going to be able to treat up to 320 patients a day right here at Camping World Stadium. So that is a really significant chunk of folks.

DeSantis says no doctor’s note is required, but people do need to register online at patientportalfl.com to get an infusion.

And you’re going to be able to actually, the Surgeon General’s done a standing order, so you don’t even need a prescription from a doctor. And if you go on patientportalfl.com to the same site where you can go and do a vaccine appointment. You can do and reserve spots to do a monoclonal antibody treatment.

AdventHealth Central Florida can perform some 670 infusions a week on sick patients. 

Patients must be at least 12 years of age or older and a minimum of 88 pounds.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

