Central Floridians rally for reproductive rights

by WMFE

Photo: Rep. Anna Eskamani


Pro-choice Central Floridians will rally tonight for statewide protections for reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

Organizers of the event in downtown Orlando include Rep. Anna Eskamani, Florida Access Network and Peer Support Space. 

Participants will march from The Beacham to City Hall starting at 5:30 pm Monday calling on the state to enshrine certain protections for early-term abortions.

The rally follows nationwide protests over the weekend including in Florida’s capitol, Tallahassee. 

Follow WMFE’s coverage of the historic Roe vs. Wade overturn, at wmfe.org.

UCF professor Aubrey Jewett on the status of abortion rights in Florida

 


