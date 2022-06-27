Central Floridians rally for reproductive rights

Pro-choice Central Floridians will rally tonight for statewide protections for reproductive rights following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Our team alongside @FLAccessNetwork & others have been working overtime to help confirm the details for Monday’s Abortion Rally & March. Details in graphics (alt text included). Plz share with family, friends and anyone who cares about their collective rights & freedoms! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7b6nkmnOWG — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) June 27, 2022

Organizers of the event in downtown Orlando include Rep. Anna Eskamani, Florida Access Network and Peer Support Space.

Participants will march from The Beacham to City Hall starting at 5:30 pm Monday calling on the state to enshrine certain protections for early-term abortions.

The rally follows nationwide protests over the weekend including in Florida’s capitol, Tallahassee.

Follow WMFE’s coverage of the historic Roe vs. Wade overturn, at wmfe.org.