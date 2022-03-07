Central Floridians can request eight additional COVID test skits from the federal government starting Monday
A second round of free, COVID test kits will become available to order from the federal government starting Monday.
Central Floridians can go online to usps.com/testkits to request up to eight additional test kits.
The only information required to fill out the form is a person’s name, working email, and mailing address including postal code.
The rapid antigen test kits usually ship within 7 to 10 days after an order is submitted.
The USPS says it’s already delivered more than 270 million of these kits to households throughout the country as part of President Biden’s plan to make testing universal.
