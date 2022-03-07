 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Central Floridians can request eight additional COVID test skits from the federal government starting Monday

A second round of free, COVID test kits will become available to order from the federal government starting Monday. 

Central Floridians can go online to usps.com/testkits to request up to eight additional test kits.

The only information required to fill out the form is a person’s name, working email, and mailing address including postal code. 

The rapid antigen test kits usually ship within 7 to 10 days after an order is submitted.

The USPS says it’s already delivered more than 270 million of these kits to households throughout the country as part of President Biden’s plan to make testing universal. 


