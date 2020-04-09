 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Floridians Can Now Apply for Unemployment Assistance on Their Phones

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has launched a mobile friendly unemployment application. 

Applicants still need to provide their Social Security number, drivers license number, and employment information for the last eighteen months.

But, they can now complete the application on their phone or other mobile device instead of sitting at a computer.

Non U.S. Citizens and federal and military employees, and also union members should be prepared to give their ID number if prompted.

Executive Director Ken Lawson says DEO is working as he puts it “around the clock” to make the process for applying for unemployment assistance easier. 

CareerSource staff at Central Florida locations are available to help with the online application.

Both paper and online forms are available on the Florida Jobs website. Paper forms can be mailed for free from FedEx locations throughout the state.

To fill out an application, click on the link. 


