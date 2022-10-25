 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Central Florida Zoo opens for first time since Hurricane Ian

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy of the Central Florida Zoo


The Central Florida Zoo opened Tuesday for the first time since Hurricane Ian. 

Flooding from the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe had made the zoo’s only entrance impassable for about a month. 

The flooding damaged a main building, and it will remain closed for at least a month more. The bear exhibit and boardwalk also will remain closed for cleanup and repairs.

The zoo says all the animals are safe. It says the losses and cost to operate the zoo during the closure likely will exceed $800,000. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

TOP