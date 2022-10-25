Central Florida Zoo opens for first time since Hurricane Ian

The Central Florida Zoo opened Tuesday for the first time since Hurricane Ian.

Flooding from the St. Johns River and Lake Monroe had made the zoo’s only entrance impassable for about a month.

The flooding damaged a main building, and it will remain closed for at least a month more. The bear exhibit and boardwalk also will remain closed for cleanup and repairs.

The zoo says all the animals are safe. It says the losses and cost to operate the zoo during the closure likely will exceed $800,000.