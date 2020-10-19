 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Ocala voters line up for first day of in-person voting for presidential election

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Ocala voters were out early for the first day of in-person voting in Marion County. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Early in-person voting began in most of Central Florida  Monday morning.

Some voters in lines didn’t totally trust voting by mail — or said they just wanted to get this over with.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the line of voters stretched around the corner at the elections office in Ocala.

By 10:45 a.m., more than 2,600 had voted at nine locations in the county. So far, with mail-in ballots and early voting, about one in five county voters have already taken part in the November 3rd election.

Statewide, two and a half million have already voted.

Biden supporter Dot Hillman was in line with a friend.

“I’ve always voted by mail, but this year it’s so important I wanted to vote in person,” Hillman said.

A little farther down the line, Joey Amodeo was waiting to vote for Trump. It wasn’t a hard decision for him to come out early.

“Just to get it over with, get it done, get back to work,” he said.

There were dozens of voters in the line, but it was moving quickly.

Early voting has started in all Central Florida counties except Sumter, where it begins on Tuesday. Early voting locations are posted on the supervisor of elections’ websites.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP