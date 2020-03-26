 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
coronavirus


Central Florida Union Leaders, Laid off Orlando International Workers Call for Unemployment Assistance Reform

by (WMFE)

Central Florida union leaders are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to make more unemployment assistance available to laid-off workers.

A new report shows more than 74,000 workers applied for unemployment assistance last week. 

Unite Here Local 362 Leader Eric Clinton says the process to apply for unemployment assistance is confusing and takes too long. 

Clinton says even when people qualify, the money might not be enough.

“Currently, the Florida unemployment insurance benefits are $275 dollars per week and that will only last for twelve weeks unless the federal government steps in to do something about it.”

Clinton says he wants DeSantis to double these benefits to $550 dollars a week. 

Otherwise, he says workers will have to make tough decisions between buying food and getting healthcare.

Bartender Lynne Reback who lost her job  at a Ruby Tuesday’s at the Orlando International Airport also wants to see a change in the system. 

She applied to the program to get help supporting her five children as her husband’s commission has also been cut. 

“If we are accepted for unemployment, which I definitely meet all the criteria for it so I don’t see why I wouldn’t be, $275 dollars a week is not enough to sustain a family of our size.”

Reback says for now, the family is living off a month’s worth of savings and has had to cut cable and unnecessary subscriptions, turn off the lights during the day, and ration food.

