

NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest may have come to a close, but 90.7 WMFE's Central Florida local showcase has just begun! This year 60 talented, unsigned local artists submitted their music videos to the Tiny Desk Contest. We have narrowed it down to 10 finalists and now it's time for you to vote for your favorite.

Voting closes at midnight on May 18. The top five voted favorites will perform live at WMFE’s Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase at The Social in Downtown Orlando.

Select your favorite submission below. You can vote once per day. Now, get voting!

Vote for your favorite submission
Noelly Rodriguez - Fallin' for You
Johnathan O'Gilvie - Lust & Destruction
Camila Camilo - More Than Enough
Too'flyy Woody - String Me Along
Scorpio Szn - Sugar Sugar
Hannah Stokes - How Could This Love Be So
Josh O - Spark
Joseph Jevanni & iNtensity - Ain't No Fun
Burdlee - What You've Done
Megan Elliot - Bird Song

Remember: You can vote once per day. See you tomorrow!