NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest may have come to a close, but 90.7 WMFE's Central Florida local showcase has just begun! This year 60 talented, unsigned local artists submitted their music videos to the Tiny Desk Contest. We have narrowed it down to 10 finalists and now it's time for you to vote for your favorite.

Voting closes at midnight on May 18. The top five voted favorites will perform live at WMFE’s Tiny Desk Contest Central Florida Showcase at The Social in Downtown Orlando.

Select your favorite submission below. You can vote once per day. Now, get voting!

