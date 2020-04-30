Central Florida Tech Companies Adapt During The Pandemic

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



What does a medical device manufacturer do when hospitals have cancelled elective surgeries and demand for the product has slumped? What does a driverless shuttle service do when everyone’s staying home? And what does the shut down mean for a company built around events, marketing and ticket sales?

For insight into how Central Florida businesses are adapting to the pandemic, we talked to three central florida tech entrepreneurs.

Joe Moye, CEO of Beep has deployed his Orlando based driverless shuttles to transport food and medical supplies.

Spencer Elliot, co founder of ViewStub, is adapting to the sudden increase in online demand for his company’s event, ticketing and marketing services.

And Mauricio Toro’s Daytona Beach based company- TechFit Digital Surgery- has transformed its production line to make low cost ventilators for Colombia’s over taxed hospital system.