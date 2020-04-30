 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Central Florida Tech Companies Adapt During The Pandemic

by (WMFE)
A Beep shuttle is parked at the Village Green in Lake Nona. Photo: Danielle Prieur

What does a medical device manufacturer do when hospitals have cancelled elective surgeries and demand for the product has slumped? What does a driverless shuttle service do when everyone’s staying home? And what does the shut down mean for a company built around events, marketing and ticket sales? 

For insight into how Central Florida businesses are adapting to the pandemic, we talked to three central florida tech entrepreneurs. 

Joe Moye, CEO of Beep has deployed his Orlando based driverless shuttles to transport food and medical supplies.

Spencer Elliot, co founder of ViewStub, is adapting to the sudden increase in online demand for his company’s event, ticketing and marketing services.

And Mauricio Toro’s Daytona Beach based company- TechFit Digital Surgery- has transformed its production line to make low cost ventilators for Colombia’s over taxed hospital system.


