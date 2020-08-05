 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Central Florida teacher is state’s new Teacher of the Year

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Gautum Arora

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A teacher from central Florida is the state’s new Teacher of the Year.

State officials named Krista Stanley as the 2021 Florida Department of Education Teacher of the Year on Tuesday.

Stanley is a sixth grade teacher at Yearling Middle School in Okeechobee County.

Stanley will receive a $20,000 check and an $8,000 scholarship to present to a student of her choice.

Four other finalists will each receive $15,000. Each of the local districts will receive $10,000. Stanley was chosen from among more than 176,900 Florida public school teachers.


