Central Florida schools consider reopening after Hurricane Ian

School officials across Central Florida are assessing the damage from Hurricane Ian as they make plans for students to return to schools.

Orange County

In an email to families and employees, Orange County Public Schools says it believes it can reopen schools on Monday, October 3 as long as electrical power is restored. Currently, 44 schools are without power or only with partial power. OCPS will provide an update Saturday afternoon as to whether those schools will open on Monday.

Seminole County

Teams at Seminole County Public Schools are currently assessing damage and a number of schools are still without power. The district hopes to open schools on Monday but a decisions has not been made. An update will be provided Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

Osceola County

Osceola County schools will remain closed on Monday but will report for students and teachers on Tuesday, October 4.

Make-up days will be determined if required by the state after a full review and analysis of school instructional minutes and Department of Education requirements.

Volusia County

Volusia county schools are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, October 5. Updated information will be available on the district’s app VCS Connect. Parents can enroll by texting “YES” to 67587

All school shelters have been closed and those still needed shelter were transferred to Ocean Center.

Brevard County

Brevard Public Schools will have a normal day of school Monday, October 3. The district is open starting Saturday, October 1 for weekend activities.

Marion County

All schools, departments, and district offices are reopening Monday, October 3.

Sumter County

Sumter County School District says schools will resume Monday, October 3.

Polk County

Polk County Public Schools continues to assess damage throughout the district and has not made a decision to reopen. In a letter to parents and staff, Superintendent Fred Heid says if power can be restored to all school sites, the reopening of schools may be possible on Monday, October 3.

Updates will be sent to parents via email, automated phone calls and on the district’s website and social media account.