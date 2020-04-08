Central Florida paramedic arrested on COVID-19-related felony, accused of coughing on store clerk

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



A Central Florida paramedic was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault Tuesday, after a Volusia County sheriff’s deputy says the man intentionally coughed on a store clerk.

Christopher Canfora, 49, of DeBary, told the sheriff’s office he works for American Medical Response in Sumter County.

An arrest report says Canfora was checking out Tuesday morning at Harbor Freight Tools in Orange City. A cashier and her assistant manager said he complained about the COVID-19 response getting out of hand and forcefully coughed all over the clerk and the counter.

The store manager said the “really disturbing evidence” was that Canfora was wearing a shirt that said first responder.

Later, on a deputy’s body cam video, Canfora says he was feeling happy-go-lucky and that they talked about things getting out of control with the virus. He says he didn’t cough on anybody.

“That’s what I was talking about with my partner,” he says. “People are just way out of control. Everyone’s freaking out about this virus. Okay. So, I’m a little offended by that.”

Canfora later told the deputy he has no symptoms of the coronavirus and that he doesn’t expect anyone to understand his sense of humor.

He was booked on the felony and was out of jail on Wednesday. An attempt to reach him by phone was unsuccessful.