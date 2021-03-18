 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Central Florida Nowruz Celebrations Go Virtual Again this Year, Ahead of the Holiday Over the Weekend

by (WMFE)

Photo: Aniket

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Iranian-Americans in Central Florida will be marking the Persian New Year or Nowruz this weekend with health protocols in place. 

The Florida legislature has formally recognized March 21 as the Persian New Year, a spring festival that is celebrated around the world with food, family and spring cleaning.

Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani who is Iranian-American introduced the resolution to mark the holiday. Eskamani says festivities have continued this year, just virtually.

She says she held an online program of Iranian music and poetry for constituents and Iranian-American community members on Monday.

“I think it’s critical to building a more peaceful and collective world that pushes out hate, and calls out bigotry, and just really focuses on what we have in common.”

Eskamani says she finds joy in finding the similarities between Nowruz and other spring festivals like Easter. 

“Just like in Easter, we also paint eggs in Nowruz. We also do spring cleaning during Nowruz. There are so many parts of traditions in my culture that are connected to other cultures. And I think when we create the space to share in those experiences, we find out that we have a lot more in common than we do apart.”

Eskamani says she and sister Ida will celebrate on the day, by making vegan versions of traditional Persian dishes at home for outdoor picnics.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP