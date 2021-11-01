 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida Military Bases Vulnerable To Climate Change

Kennedy Space Center


Military installations across Central Florida are economically important to local communities. 

As climate change poses a growing threat, there are concerns about how those military installations will be impacted. 

Rising seas threaten infrastructure while warming temperatures pressure outdoor productivity. This affects communities where military installations are a vital part of the economy. 

Dale Ketcham of Space Florida says the Space Coast is uniquely vulnerable as home to the Kennedy Space Center, a crucial gateway for government and commercial space flight. 

“If you look down, if you take satellite imagery, you can see the ocean is dramatically encroaching on launch pad 46, and so we have to go through a lot of exercises to figure out how do we protect that.” 

The Biden administration released several reports last week on climate change and national security. The United Nations climate conference COP26 got underway over the weekend. 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s ... Read Full Bio »

