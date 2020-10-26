 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Central Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Samuel Horn

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) — Authorities and homeowners in central Florida have accused a 26-year-old man of stealing a bulldozer from a construction site and driving it into a neighborhood to knock down campaign signs promoting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Haines City police told Bay News 9 that James Blight stole the bulldozer on Saturday. He has been charged with grand theft auto and trespassing.

Former Vice Mayor Adam Burgess lives in the predominantly Black neighborhood and said Blight took two Biden signs from his yard, then bulldozed his fence.

Police said Blight claimed he was drunk and didn’t remember. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney who can comment for him.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP