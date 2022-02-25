Central Florida leaders show support for Biden’s Supreme Court nominee

Central Florida leaders are showing their support for President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Brown Jackson, who was raised in Miami, will be the first Black woman to sit on the nation’s highest court.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer applauded Biden’s pick in a Tweet saying, “The nomination reaffirms his commitment to make our government institutions more reflective of our nation’s citizens.”

I applaud President Biden’s decision to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown to our nation’s highest court. The nomination reaffirms his commitment to make our government institutions more reflective of our nation’s citizens. https://t.co/RYa2oEshvT — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) February 25, 2022

While Democratic Congressman Darren Soto pledged to support Jackson, Tweeting, “Judge Brown grew up in FL, was a public defender, trial court judge, & is now on DC Circuit Court of Appeals. She’ll protect justice for ALL Americans.”

Thrilled to support @POTUS’ nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, 1st Black woman, to US Sup Court today! Judge Brown grew up in FL, was a public defender, trial court judge, & is now on DC Circuit Court of Appeals. She’ll protect justice for ALL Americans. https://t.co/4ZusXEUbmA — Rep. Darren Soto (@RepDarrenSoto) February 25, 2022

Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings kept it simple in her Tweet congratulating Brown Jackson on the nomination and quoting Scripture, Isaiah 40:31, “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength. They shall mount up with wings as eagles. They shall run and not be weary and they shall walk and not faint.”

Isaiah 40:31 Congratulations Judge Brown Jackson on your historic nomination. https://t.co/E2Zcy3qKai — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) February 25, 2022

Brown Jackson is expected to fill retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer’s seat on the court.

