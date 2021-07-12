Central Florida Leaders Show Support for Anti-Government Protests in Cuba

Central Florida leaders showed their support for thousands of young people who participated in anti-government protests over the weekend.

The Sunday protests in the capital city of Havana were aimed at ending rising prices and food shortages in the island country of Cuba.

At the national level, Congresswoman Val Demings and Congressman Darren Soto tweeted their support.

Demings says, “America stands for freedom. We must stand with the peaceful demonstrators in Cuba as they struggle for theirs — not only freedom from tyranny and dictatorship, but freedom from disease, poverty, and corruption.”

While Soto says, “We stand with the Cuban people both here and on the Island to demand democracy, food, vaccines and freedom!”

At the state level, State Rep. Anna Eskamani says she stands with the people of Cuba and all people seeking freedom and dignity in the US and abroad.

In a tweet, she says, “This means the United States ending the embargo too. People are suffering with decades long sanctions; if you care about human rights you should care about the negative impact of sanctions too!”

Governor Ron DeSantis who recently signed legislation into law that will mandate the teaching of the “evils of communism” in countries like Cuba in Florida schools says, “Florida supports the people of Cuba as they take to the streets against the tyrannical regime in Havana.”

“The Cuban dictatorship has repressed the people of Cuba for decades & is now trying to silence those who have the courage to speak out against its disastrous policies.”

Cuba is currently experiencing an economic recession, in part because of the US’s sanctions on the county, coupled with a coronavirus surge and shortage of vaccines.