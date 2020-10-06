Central Florida Leaders Respond to Trump’s Call to End Coronavirus Relief Talks

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Trump’s latest Tweet ordered his representatives to stop coronavirus relief talks with Democrats until after the election.

Democratic Representative Anna Eskamani says this relief is crucial especially in Orlando where 6,000 Disney workers have just been furloughed.

“The maximum benefit amount for unemployment in this state is 275 dollars a week and right now these Floridians are going to continue to struggle to put food on the table and to pay their bills and to prevent eviction or foreclosure because our president would rather play politics.”

Republican Representative Randy Fine says getting people back to work and not more coronavirus relief will help more people in the long-term.

“Because every dollar we spend on coronavirus is a borrowed dollar from the future. There’s no free money out there. The other thing I’m open to when we look at the state budget is where can we make cuts in certain programs and free it up for other purposes.”

Trump’s comments come the same day Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell urged the government to invest in another round of coronavirus relief.

