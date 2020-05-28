 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Central Florida law enforcement leaders condemn death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

by (WMFE)

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón addresses the death of George Floyd in a video on Facebook.

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Law enforcement leaders in Central Florida have joined a chorus of police chiefs from America’s big cities condemning the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He died after a police officer knelt for several minutes on his neck.

Video shows the handcuffed black man pleading for help. He said he couldn’t breathe and was about to die. Other officers stood by and watched.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina labeled the death: “Inexcusable, indefensible, and in my opinion unlawful.”

On Wednesday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón retweeted a chiefs association statement calling it deeply disturbing. He adds that cops should not hesitate to prevent a fellow officer from, in his words, “performing their duties contrary to our high standards.”

On Thursday, Rolón spoke in a video on Facebook and Twitter.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri says the death is “appalling.” Those officers, he says, make it more difficult for agencies everywhere to build trust.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP