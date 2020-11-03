 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Central Florida General Election Results

by (WMFE)
Vote Here signs

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Find Candidate Information By County Below:

Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia

Brevard County

 

Race: US House of Representatives

District 8 – Orange, Brevard, Indian River

  • Bill Posey—(REP) Incumbent
  • Jim Kennedy—(DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 17—Brevard, Indian River

  • Debbie Mayfield – (REP) Incumbent
  • Scott Fretwell—(DEM)
  • Phillip Snyder – (IND)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 51—Brevard

  • Tyler Sirois—(REP) — Incumbent
  • Joan Majid—(DEM)

District 52—Brevard

  • Thad Altman—(REP) Incumbent
  • Lloyd Dabbs—(DEM)

District 53—Brevard

  • Randy Fine –(REP) Incumbent
  • Phil Moore—(DEM)
  • Thomas Unger—(WRI)

Race: Sheriff

  • Wayne Ivey (REP)
  • Alton Edmond (DEM)

For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov

 

Lake County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 31—Lake, Orange

  • Chrissy Stile—(DEM)
  • Keith Truenow—(REP)

District 32—Lake

  • Anthony Sabatini – (REP) Incumbent
  • Stephanie Dukes—(DEM)

 

Race: Board of County Commissioners

District 1

District 3

  • Kirby Smith (REP)
    Learn more about Smith at kirbysmith2020.com
  • Kristen Nicole Harmon (WRI)
  • JJ Schneider Jr. (WRI)

District 5

  • Josh Blake
    Learn more about Blake at lakecountyfl.gov.
  • Gabriel Aaron Ruiz (NPA)
  • Joseph Williams (WRI)

For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com. 

 

Marion County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 23—Marion

  • Stan McClain—(REP) (incumbent)
  • Cynthia Del Rosa—(DEM)

For races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .

 

Orange County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 10—Orange  

  • Val Demings—(DEM) Incumbent
  • Vennia Francois—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 11—Orange

  • Randolph Bracy – (DEM) Incumbent
  • Joshua Elia Adams—(REP)

District 13—Orange

  • Linda Stewart – (DEM) Incumbent
  • Josh Anderson – (REP)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 30—Orange, Seminole

  • Joy Goff Marcil—(DEM)—incumbent
  • Bob Cortes—(REP)

District 44- Orange

  • Geraldine Thompson –(DEM) Incumbent
  • Bruno Portigliatti –(REP)

District 47 – Orange

  • Anna Eskamani—(DEM) Incumbent
  • Jeremy Sisson—(REP)

District 48 – Orange

  • Daisy Morales –(DEM)
  • Jesus Martinez—(REP)

District 49—Orange

  • Carlos Guillermo Smith—(DEM) Incumbent
  • Robert Alan Prater—(REP)

District 50—Orange, Brevard

  • Rene Plasencia—(REP) Incumbent
  • Nina Yoakum—(DEM)

Race: Sheriff

 

Race: State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit

  • Monique Worrell (DEM)
  • Jose Torroella (REP)

For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.

 

Osceola County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 9—Osceola, Orange, Polk

  • Darren Soto—(DEM) Incumbent
  • Bill Olson—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 15—Osceola, Orange

  • Victor Torres – (DEM) Incumbent
  • Louis T Minnis Jr. – (REP)
  • Mike James – (NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 39 –Polk, Osceola

  • Josie Tomkow—(REP) Incumbent
  • Chris Cause—(DEM)

District 42—Osceola, Polk

  • Fred Hawkins—(REP)
  • Leroy Sanchez
  • Barbara Cady – (DEM)

Race: Sheriff

  • Marco Lopez (DEM)
    Learn more about Lopez here
  • Luis ‘Tony’ Fernandez (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 1

  • Peggy Choudhry (DEM)
    Learn more about Choudhry here
  • Janette Martinez (WRI)

Race: County Commission District 3

  • Brandon Arrington (DEM)
  • Jeffrey Hawk (REP)
  • Marcos Marrero (LPF)
  • Ian Rivera (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 5

  • Ricky Booth (REP)
    Learn more about Booth here
  • Tahitiana Chaffin (DEM)

 

For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com.

 

Seminole County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 7 – Seminole, Orange

  • Stephanie Murphy—(DEM) Incumbent
  • William Garlington—(NPA)
  • Leo Valentin—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 9 – Seminole, Volusia

  • Jason Brodeur—(REP)
  • Patricia Sigman—(DEM)
  • Jestine Ianotti—(NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 28—Seminole

  • David Smith – (REP)—incumbent
  • Pasha Baker—(DEM)
  • Michael Riccio—(IND)

District 29—Seminole

  • Scott Plakon—(REP) – Incumbent
  • Tracy Kagan—(DEM)
  • Juan Rodriguez—(IND)

Race: Sheriff

  • Dennis M. Lemma (REP)
  • Paul Spike Hopkins (DEM)

Race: Tax Collector

  • J R Kroll (REP)
    Learn more about Kroll here
  • Lynn ‘Moira’ Dictor (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 1

  • Bob Dallari (REP)
    Learn more about Dallari here
  • Katrina Shadix (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 3

  • Lee Constantine (REP)
    Learn more about Constantine here
  • Kim Buchheit (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 5

  • Pernell Bush (DEM)
    Learn more about Bush here
  • Andria Herr (REP)
  • Andre Klass (LPF)

For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org

 

Sumter County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 11—Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake

  • Daniel Webster—(REP) Incumbent
  • Dana Cottrell—(DEM)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 33—Sumter

  • Brett Hage—(REP) Incumbent
  • Mamie Melvin –(DEM)

For races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org

 

Volusia County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 6—Volusia, Flagler, Lake , St. Johns

  • Michael Waltz- (REP) Incumbent
  • Clint Curtis – (DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 7 – Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns

  • Travis Hutson—(REP) Incumbent
  • Heather Hunter—(DEM)
  • Richard Dembinsky –(WRI)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 24—St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia

  • Paul Renner – (REP) Incumbent
  • Adam Morely—(DEM)

District 25—Volusia

  • Tom Leek—(REP) Incumbent
  • Sarah Zutter—(DEM)
  • Joe Hannoush – (IND)

District 26–Volusia

  • Elizabeth Fetterhoff—(REP)—Incumbent
  • Patrick Henry—(DEM)

District 27—Volusia

  • Dolores Guzman—(DEM)
  • Webster Barnaby—(REP)

For races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org

 

A full list of State Senate races and results can be found here.

A full list of State House of Representatives races and results can be found here.


