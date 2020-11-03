Central Florida General Election Results

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Find Candidate Information By County Below:

Brevard | Lake | Marion | Orange | Osceola | Seminole | Sumter | Volusia



Brevard County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 8 – Orange, Brevard, Indian River

Bill Posey—(REP) Incumbent

Jim Kennedy—(DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 17—Brevard, Indian River

Debbie Mayfield – (REP) Incumbent

Scott Fretwell—(DEM)

Phillip Snyder – (IND)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 51—Brevard

Tyler Sirois—(REP) — Incumbent

Joan Majid—(DEM)

District 52—Brevard

Thad Altman—(REP) Incumbent

Lloyd Dabbs—(DEM)

District 53—Brevard

Randy Fine –(REP) Incumbent

Phil Moore—(DEM)

Thomas Unger—(WRI)

Race: Sheriff

Wayne Ivey (REP)

Alton Edmond (DEM)

For other races in Brevard County and more voter information, visit votebrevard.gov

Lake County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 31—Lake, Orange

Chrissy Stile—(DEM)

Keith Truenow—(REP)

District 32—Lake

Anthony Sabatini – (REP) Incumbent

Stephanie Dukes—(DEM)

Race: Board of County Commissioners

District 1

Douglas B. Shields (REP)

Douglas B. Shields (REP)

District 3

Kirby Smith (REP)

Kirby Smith (REP)

Kristen Nicole Harmon (WRI)

JJ Schneider Jr. (WRI)

District 5

Josh Blake

Josh Blake

Gabriel Aaron Ruiz (NPA)

Joseph Williams (WRI)

For other races in Lake County and more voter information, visit lakevotes.com.

Marion County

Race: State House of Representatives

District 23—Marion

Stan McClain—(REP) (incumbent)

Cynthia Del Rosa—(DEM)

For races in Marion County and more voter information, visit votemarion.gov .

Orange County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 10—Orange

Val Demings—(DEM) Incumbent

Vennia Francois—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 11—Orange

Randolph Bracy – (DEM) Incumbent

Joshua Elia Adams—(REP)

District 13—Orange

Linda Stewart – (DEM) Incumbent

Josh Anderson – (REP)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 30—Orange, Seminole

Joy Goff Marcil—(DEM)—incumbent

Bob Cortes—(REP)

District 44- Orange

Geraldine Thompson –(DEM) Incumbent

Bruno Portigliatti –(REP)

District 47 – Orange

Anna Eskamani—(DEM) Incumbent

Jeremy Sisson—(REP)

District 48 – Orange

Daisy Morales –(DEM)

Jesus Martinez—(REP)

District 49—Orange

Carlos Guillermo Smith—(DEM) Incumbent

Robert Alan Prater—(REP)

District 50—Orange, Brevard

Rene Plasencia—(REP) Incumbent

Nina Yoakum—(DEM)

Race: Sheriff

John Mina

John Mina

Race: State Attorney for the 9th Judicial Circuit

Monique Worrell (DEM)

Jose Torroella (REP)

For other races in Orange County and more voter information, visit ocfelections.com.

Osceola County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 9—Osceola, Orange, Polk

Darren Soto—(DEM) Incumbent

Bill Olson—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 15—Osceola, Orange

Victor Torres – (DEM) Incumbent

Louis T Minnis Jr. – (REP)

Mike James – (NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 39 –Polk, Osceola

Josie Tomkow—(REP) Incumbent

Chris Cause—(DEM)

District 42—Osceola, Polk

Fred Hawkins—(REP)

Leroy Sanchez

Barbara Cady – (DEM)

Race: Sheriff

Marco Lopez (DEM)

Marco Lopez (DEM)

Luis 'Tony' Fernandez (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 1

Peggy Choudhry (DEM)

Peggy Choudhry (DEM)

Janette Martinez (WRI)

Race: County Commission District 3

Brandon Arrington (DEM)

Jeffrey Hawk (REP)

Marcos Marrero (LPF)

Ian Rivera (NPA)

Race: County Commission District 5

Ricky Booth (REP)

Ricky Booth (REP)

Tahitiana Chaffin (DEM)

For other races in Osceola County and more voter information, visit voteosceola.com .

Seminole County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 7 – Seminole, Orange

Stephanie Murphy—(DEM) Incumbent

William Garlington—(NPA)

Leo Valentin—(REP)

Race: State Senate

District 9 – Seminole, Volusia

Jason Brodeur—(REP)

Patricia Sigman—(DEM)

Jestine Ianotti—(NPA)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 28—Seminole

David Smith – (REP)—incumbent

Pasha Baker—(DEM)

Michael Riccio—(IND)

District 29—Seminole

Scott Plakon—(REP) – Incumbent

Tracy Kagan—(DEM)

Juan Rodriguez—(IND)

Race: Sheriff

Dennis M. Lemma (REP)

Paul Spike Hopkins (DEM)

Race: Tax Collector

J R Kroll (REP)

J R Kroll (REP)

Lynn 'Moira' Dictor (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 1

Bob Dallari (REP)

Bob Dallari (REP)

Katrina Shadix (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 3

Lee Constantine (REP)

Lee Constantine (REP)

Kim Buchheit (DEM)

Race: County Commission, District 5

Pernell Bush (DEM)

Pernell Bush (DEM)

Andria Herr (REP)

Andre Klass (LPF)

For other races in Seminole County and more voter information, visit voteseminole.org

Sumter County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 11—Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Lake

Daniel Webster—(REP) Incumbent

Dana Cottrell—(DEM)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 33—Sumter

Brett Hage—(REP) Incumbent

Mamie Melvin –(DEM)

For races in Sumter County and more voter information visit sumterelections.org

Volusia County

Race: US House of Representatives

District 6—Volusia, Flagler, Lake , St. Johns

Michael Waltz- (REP) Incumbent

Clint Curtis – (DEM)

Race: State Senate

District 7 – Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns

Travis Hutson—(REP) Incumbent

Heather Hunter—(DEM)

Richard Dembinsky –(WRI)

Race: State House of Representatives

District 24—St. Johns, Flagler, Volusia

Paul Renner – (REP) Incumbent

Adam Morely—(DEM)

District 25—Volusia

Tom Leek—(REP) Incumbent

Sarah Zutter—(DEM)

Joe Hannoush – (IND)

District 26–Volusia

Elizabeth Fetterhoff—(REP)—Incumbent

Patrick Henry—(DEM)

District 27—Volusia

Dolores Guzman—(DEM)

Webster Barnaby—(REP)

For races in Volusia County and more voter information visit volusiaelections.org

