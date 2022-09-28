 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
We’ve modified 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV broadcasts. Tune in for the latest hurricane Ian updates at 4 minutes and 40 minutes after the hour.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Central Florida forecasts include high winds from Hurricane Ian, starting this afternoon

by (WMFE)

Map: National Hurricane Center


Central Florida is likely to begin experiencing tropical storm force winds by 2 p.m. today, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Heavy rains are expected throughout the storm and could cause flooding.

In Central Florida, the storm will impact Polk County first. Emergency managers there say the National Weather Service predicts one to two feet of rain over the next 36 hours.

The center of Ian is forecast to cross over Kissimmee Thursday morning.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, it will likely be over Seminole County as a tropical storm packing 60 mph winds.

And Thursday evening the storm track shows it leaving Florida at Daytona Beach.

As Ian passes through Central Florida, Polk County can expect winds of 65-85 mph with gusts up to 105, according to NWS advisories.

Lake County is forecast for sustained winds of 45 to 55 mph, with gusts up to 80. And Osceola, Orange and Seminole counties can expect winds in the range of 55-70 mph and higher gusts.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP