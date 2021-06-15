 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida Families Who Don’t File Income Tax Returns Can Register to Receive Advanced Child Tax Credit

Photo: Alyssa Stevenson


Central Floridians who don’t make enough money to file an income tax return but who qualify for the child tax credit can sign up to receive advance payments on the IRS website this week.


Families can receive a 300 dollar a month credit for each child under 6 and a 250 dollar a month credit for each child aged 6 to 17 under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Individuals who file an income tax return are automatically eligible to receive this advanced credit unless they opt out, choosing to receive one lump sum instead.

Low income families who don’t file an income tax return can register to receive this advanced credit starting this week on the IRS website.

The Biden administration estimates 90 percent of American families with children will qualify for this money automatically. The first advanced payments are scheduled for July 15. 

For more information or to apply, click the link. 


Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" and you'll be connected.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

