Central Florida Families Who Don’t File Income Tax Returns Can Register to Receive Advanced Child Tax Credit

Central Floridians who don’t make enough money to file an income tax return but who qualify for the child tax credit can sign up to receive advance payments on the IRS website this week.



Families can receive a 300 dollar a month credit for each child under 6 and a 250 dollar a month credit for each child aged 6 to 17 under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Individuals who file an income tax return are automatically eligible to receive this advanced credit unless they opt out, choosing to receive one lump sum instead.

Low income families who don’t file an income tax return can register to receive this advanced credit starting this week on the IRS website.

The Biden administration estimates 90 percent of American families with children will qualify for this money automatically. The first advanced payments are scheduled for July 15.

For more information or to apply, click the link.