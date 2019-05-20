 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Central Florida Disability Chamber of Commerce President Rogue Gallart Has Passed Away

Rogue Gallart died Sunday. He was 49. Photo: Rogue Gallart Twitter

Gallart founded the Central Florida Disability Chamber of Commerce in 2009.  The nonprofit helps people with disabilities start their own businesses.

The Chamber provided jobs skills training to Orange County Public School students with disabilities, and networking and career coaching to disabled veterans and their families.

In a statement, the Chamber said the local community has lost “an exceptional diversity champion who led inclusion efforts for people with disabilities and veterans.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said, “Rogue worked tirelessly to help create a more inclusive Central Florida. He will certainly be missed and we’re sending our support to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Gallart’s cause of death was not released. He is survived by his wife April and their son Alexander.


