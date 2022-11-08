Sandbag sites, school closures announced as Nicole’s track shifts toward Central Florida

This live story is being updated throughout the day. It was updated most recently at 11:15 a.m. with new information on school closures in Brevard County.

A hurricane warning was issued Tuesday morning from Boca Raton to the Flagler-Volusia county line, while much of the rest of Central Florida is under tropical storm warnings or watches ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

With the 10 a.m. update, the National Hurricane Center upraged Nicole from subtropical to tropical storm status. The storm is forecast to potentially become a hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida.

The hurricane center also shifted the forecast track northward, with the center line of the cone of uncertainty making landfall near Palm Bay in southern Brevard County.

Nicole could come ashore Thursday morning. But sustained winds above 39 mph could be felt in Central Florida on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Central Florida counties are urging residents to have a plan and prepare for the storm. Several have announced sandbag sites.

BREVARD COUNTY

Brevard Public Schools has announced that its schools and offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. All school activities, events and programs for those days are canceled. Schools were already closed Friday for Veterans Day.

LAKE COUNTY

Lake County has six sandbag locations operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until the storm.

Residents must bring their own shovels and are limited to 10 bags of sand per household.

Here are the locations:

– Fire Station 10, 23023 State Road 40, Astor

– East Lake Sports and Community Complex, 24809 Wallick Road, Sorrento

– P.E.A.R. Park, 26701 US 27, Leesburg

– North Lake Regional Park, 40730 Roger Giles Road, Umatilla

– Minneola Athletic Complex, 1300 Fosgate Road, Minneola

– Lake County Fire Station 112 (Four Corners), 16240 County Rd 474, Clermont

The Minneola Athletic Complex and P.E.A.R. Park in Leesburg are offering assistance to residents who need it.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County has four self-serve sandbag locations open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.:

– Downey Park – 10107 Flowers Ave., Orlando

– Fort Christmas Historical Park – 1300 Fort Christmas Road, Christmas

– Clarcona Horse Park/Clarcona Outpost – 3535 Damon Road, Apopka

– Multicultural Center – 7149 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Residents will need to show a valid ID with an Orange County address and will need to bring their own shovels. They will receive up to 10 bags to fill.

City of Orlando

The city is making sand and bags available for its residents at 1010 Woods Ave. until 3 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The limit is 10 bags, and you’ll need ID to prove you live in Orlando.

OSCEOLA COUNTY

Osceola County Public Schools has announced that students will released an additional hour early on Wednesday, which is already an early release day, and school closures on Thursday. The schools are closed on Friday, as well, for Veterans Day.

Osceola County emergency managers say Tropical Storm Nicole could bring tropical storm-force winds to southeastern Osceola County as early as Wednesday morning.

Storm threats include highs winds, heavy rain and a low chance of tornadoes.

Residents wishing fill sandbags can come to Osceola Heritage Park, 1211 Shakerag Road in Kissimmee, until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

People will need to bring their own shovels. There’s a limit of 25 per family.

SEMINOLE COUNTY

Seminole County has several sandbag. They are self-service. But county locations will have help for elderly people and those with special needs.

County locations

(Up to 15 bags per household)

– Old Geneva Volunteer Fire Station, 217 Second St., Geneva (Monday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Tuesday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.)

– Lake Monroe Wayside Park, 4150 Highway 17, Sanford (Monday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.)

– BOOMBAH Sports Complex, 3450 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford (Monday 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday 8 a.m.-7 p.m.)

City locations

(Check with the city for details and hours)

– City of Longwood: Candyland Park, 599 Longdale Ave.

– City of Winter Springs: Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive

– City of Altamonte: Merrill Park, 985 Merrill Park Drive

– City of Sanford: Public Works Complex, 800 W. Fulton St.

– City of Oviedo – Public Works Complex, 1725 Evans St. (Monday 12-5 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Volusia County has opened its Citizens Information Center until at least 5 p.m. Tuesday. Residents can call 866-345-0345 for information on sandbags, shelters and road closures.

Volusia County will provide sand and empty sandbags to residents from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the parking lot of the Volusia County Correctional Facility, 1354 Indian Lake Road, Daytona Beach.

Some cities will also provide sand and sandbags. To learn about additional sand and sandbag distribution, visit volusia.org/pin.

Other preparations

The county says other coastal residents should consider moving to a safer location. People should stay off the beach until further notice.

Tipping fees have been dropped at the Seminole County landfill, 1930 E. Osceola Road in Geneva. If possible, residents are asked to remove debris that hasn’t been picked up already in order to prevent possible projectiles during high winds.