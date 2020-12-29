Central Florida Counties Begin Offering COVID-19 Vaccines To Seniors

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Central Florida residents 65 and older began receiving coronavirus vaccinations this week. They join front line health care workers and long term care facility residents and staff in the first wave of vaccinations in Florida.

Orange County began vaccinating people using the Moderna vaccine at a drive through site at the convention center Tuesday.

It’s free and you don’t have to be a county resident- but you will need to register online first .

Vaccinations are available 8am-9pm

The site will close Friday for the New Year holiday and reopen Monday January 4th

The county aims to vaccinate 1,500 people per day.

Lake County will offer vaccinations at two sites this week from Wednesday- Saturday: call the health department at (352) 742-4830 to make an appointment.

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Dr, Clermont, 9am- 4pm

Lake Sumter College, US 441, Leesburg, 9am-4pm

Brevard County and Volusia County will offer vaccinations to people 65 and older beginning next Monday January 4th.

Volusia County’s vaccination site at Daytona Stadium is first-come, first-served

Daytona Stadium, 3917 LPGA Blvd, Daytona Beach

January 4th & 5th, 9am-4pm

Brevard County requires people to call 321-454-7141 to make an appointment for its Viera clinic.

2555 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera

Appointments from 1:15pm- 4:15 pm Monday-Friday

Osceola County and Marion County residents 65 and older are being advised to register and will be offered the vaccine when it’s available.

Osceola County

Call 407-343-2000 to register for the Moderna vaccine

Marion County

Register on the DOH website or call 352-644-2590 for help submitting the registration form.

Seminole County was the first site in Florida to offer vaccines to people aged 65 and older this week- but all available appointments filled up quickly.