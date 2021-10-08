 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida Community Arts Says Goodbye to Founder, Former Director Joshua Vickery

by (WMFE)

Joshua Vickery and Leah Porrata. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE


Central Florida Community Arts is saying goodbye to founder and former director Joshua Vickery today. 

Vickery will be the new CEO of Encore Creativity in Washington, DC which puts together arts programs for older adults in the nation’s capital.

He says since founding CFCArts in 2010, thousands of people have gotten the opportunity to participate in the arts and perform live on a stage for the first time in their life. 

“Over 8,500 people have performed on one of stages, not taken a class or been in a summer camp. But actually getting to perform. So that’s incredible when you think about a region and how many people are getting to use their talents and gifts.”

Vickery says over the pandemic that mission of making the arts accessible to all remained the same. It just pivoted online.

“When we all became isolated in our homes, CFCArts reimagined the way that we brought arts to people. So concerts in people’s homes, and classes and workshops. And all sorts of cool ways. And not only did that affect thousands of people across Central Florida, we were able to, because it was virtually, reach people across the country.”

In honor of his service to the community, Orlando City Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings named today Joshua Vickery day. 

Terrance Hunter is CFCArts’ new vice president of operations and education and Justin Muchoney will be artistic leader and vice president of creative and production.

Upcoming events include “Frida Kahlo – Love, Pain, Freedom and Art,” a look at painter Frida Kahlo’s life and work and a Dia de los Muertos art class both in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. 


