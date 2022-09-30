 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Central Florida attractions reopen after Hurricane Ian

by (WMFE)

Photo: Disney Parks Blog


Central Florida attractions are slowly reopening on Friday after Hurricane Ian. 

Disney’s four theme parks in Orlando will open in a phased approach throughout the day. Disney Springs is already open.

Magic Kingdom Park will open at 10 am to the general public, EPCOT at 11 am, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at 12 noon and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at 1 pm.

Universal will also open its parks today in a phased approach. 

SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland, and Peppa Pig theme parks will remain closed Friday.

For more on Disney and Universal’s hours, follow them @DisneyParks and @UniversalORL.


