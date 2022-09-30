Central Florida attractions reopen after Hurricane Ian

Central Florida attractions are slowly reopening on Friday after Hurricane Ian.

Disney’s four theme parks in Orlando will open in a phased approach throughout the day. Disney Springs is already open.

Magic Kingdom Park will open at 10 am to the general public, EPCOT at 11 am, Disney’s Hollywood Studios at 12 noon and Disney’s Animal Kingdom at 1 pm.

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/exDzqxeeEG pic.twitter.com/oaO2J9bmfl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 29, 2022

Universal will also open its parks today in a phased approach.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort pic.twitter.com/T58EpBGx4f — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 29, 2022

SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland, and Peppa Pig theme parks will remain closed Friday.

Due to Hurricane Ian, SeaWorld Orlando will remain closed on Friday, September 30. All date-intended tickets for September 28, 29 and 30 have been extended through December 31, 2022. Please continue to check our website and social channels for updates. pic.twitter.com/LWEUCWXo7o — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) September 29, 2022

We’re thinking of those impacted by Hurricane Ian. LEGOLAND® Florida Resort will be closed on Fri, 9/30 as we assess damage & clean up from the storm. Friday’s closure includes LEGOLAND® Florida Theme Park, Water Park & Peppa Pig Theme Park. Learn more at https://t.co/GSSekDU5xQ. pic.twitter.com/S44PNVYZZf — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) September 29, 2022

We’re thinking of those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Peppa Pig Theme Park and LEGOLAND® Florida Resort will be closed on Fri, 9/30 as we assess damage and clean up from the storm. Learn more at https://t.co/Hv2kQ7Jvjr pic.twitter.com/urBTTBF2Bh — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) September 29, 2022

For more on Disney and Universal’s hours, follow them @DisneyParks and @UniversalORL.