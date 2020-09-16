 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida Ambulance Strike Teams Headed to the Panhandle to Help with Hurricane Sally Recovery

by (WMFE)
Photo: Laurens Bontenbal.

The hurricane made landfall early this morning. 

Five ambulance strike teams from Central Florida deployed to Tallahassee today where they will depart to the Panhandle to help with Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

The teams include personnel from Orange County Fire Rescue, Osceola County Fire Rescue, Seminole County Fire Rescue and the City of St. Cloud Fire Department. 

Osceola County Fire Rescue will lead the units along with another that has been put on standby if needed.

Hurricane Sally brought 30 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding to some parts of Florida on Wednesday.


