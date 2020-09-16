Central Florida Ambulance Strike Teams Headed to the Panhandle to Help with Hurricane Sally Recovery

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The hurricane made landfall early this morning.

Five ambulance strike teams from Central Florida deployed to Tallahassee today where they will depart to the Panhandle to help with Hurricane Sally recovery efforts.

The teams include personnel from Orange County Fire Rescue, Osceola County Fire Rescue, Seminole County Fire Rescue and the City of St. Cloud Fire Department.

Osceola County Fire Rescue will lead the units along with another that has been put on standby if needed.

Hurricane Sally brought 30 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding to some parts of Florida on Wednesday.