Census: Growth in GOP stronghold as Florida adds House seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — New U.S. census data shows that the country’s fastest growing metropolitan area is The Villages, an overwhelmingly Republican retirement community in Florida.

The community could play a role as the Republican-controlled Legislature prepares to carve out a 28th congressional seat in the state.

Florida voters passed a constitutional amendment in 2010 that requires new political maps to be drawn so they don’t benefit a specific party.

But Democrats and political experts fully expect the ruling party to try to consolidate its power even further.